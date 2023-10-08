First Alert Weather: Cold morning with clear conditions, rain chances expected to increase later this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winds not so brisk early this morning, but with clear skies and light winds combined with very dry air early morning lows are considerably cooler than Saturday. The colder Polar air is continuing to move south with northerly winds continuing to circulate around the ridge of high pressure over the Plains. After early morning lows around 40°, even cooler in North Alabama, temperatures will begin to moderate through the day with winds becoming more westerly. Still, conditions remain very dry with Red Flag Warnings in effect for counties to the south.

Red Flag Warning (WBRC)

Expected foliage (WBRC)

While conditions remain dry through the beginning of the week, a disturbance is expected to form and rotate along the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday and Thursday. This will allow for returning rain chances initially to the south with better rain chances along with the increased moisture as a stronger front approaches the region by Friday. After the front moves through the area, cooler and drier air is expected to arrive by the beginning of next weekend.

Meanwhile in the Tropics, Philippe is now a post-tropical system and continues moving north across Canada, but the National Hurricane Center reports another disturbance moving off the cost of Africa now has an 80% chance for tropical formation in the week ahead. Hurricane Season in the Atlantic Basin including the Gulf of Mexico continues through November 30.

Tropical update (WBRC)

For now, critical fire weather conditions will continue across South Alabama today, especially this afternoon. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

