Firefighters battle, put out brush fire in Cook Springs

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COOK SPRINGS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Wolf Creek Fire Department, in assistance with the Cook Springs Fire Department, responded to a brush fire Sunday afternoon that occurred on Cherokee Road.

Brush Fire
Brush Fire(Cook Springs Fire Department)

Officials say that upon arrival, they were able to contain the fire.

The Cook Springs Fire Department, ahead of fire prevention week, say they have responded to multiple brush fires in the previous days, and want to remind you that there is a statewide burn ban still in effect. Officials say you could be subject to prosecution for committing a Class B misdemeanor for burning during the burn ban order.

