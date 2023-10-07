Traffic signals knocked over, heavy traffic at 21st Ave South & Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple traffic signals are down at the intersection of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd and 21st Avenue South after a car crash that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Birmingham Police say there are no serious injuries, though they are expecting at least an hour and a half until the road is cleared. Officials say they are working to conduct traffic in the area as efficiently as possible with no traffic signals currently working.

At this time, access to 21st Ave South and the northbound lane of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd heading into downtown are completely blocked off by the downed traffic lights.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

