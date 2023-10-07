LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday. (Source: WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee mother says her daughter died days after celebrating her seventh birthday.

Alexandra Hope Kelly died last Sunday, according to her mother Channa Kelly. She had just turned 7 years old on Sept. 22.

“She was wonderful, so vivacious and independent,” Channa Kelly said. “She loved swimming. She was absolutely amazing, just the sweetest little girl with a big heart.”

Channa Kelly said Alexandra was popping her birthday balloons with scissors when she left the room to lie down. But when she returned to the living room, she found Alexandra face down with a balloon over her head.

“I want people to know so they can be aware,” Channa Kelly said. “That’s what took my baby, it was her birthday balloon. It’s hard to comprehend.”

Clinton authorities reported a child’s death last weekend but have not yet determined the 7-year-old’s cause of death.

Police said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Family says Bessemer funeral home caused two month delay in laying loved one to rest
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
Sebastian Ross II (left) and Jaquies Hoffman (right) are being held in the Jefferson County...
Two arrested, charged in connection to murder of Vestavia man
Two people are dead and and another injured after an early morning shooting on 2nd Avenue North...
2 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Birmingham
Crash involving school bus in Calera injures students, driver of other vehicle killed.
1 killed in crash involving school bus driver and vehicle in Calera

Latest News

Local authorities gave an estimate of 100 people killed and 500 injured, according to the same...
Two 6.3-magnitude earthquakes kill dozens and injure many more in western Afghanistan
Families of two Newark firefighters who died battling a cargo ship fire announce plans to sue....
Families say faulty vehicle caused cargo ship fire that killed two New Jersey firefighters
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas says it is holding dozens of Israeli soldiers captured in surprise incursion
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party