LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Juvenile killed in drive-by shooting in Hueytown

Officers responded to a call reporting a drive by shooting in the 1000 block of 27th Avenue.
Officers responded to a call reporting a drive by shooting in the 1000 block of 27th Avenue.(WTVG)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown Police say a juvenile was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call reporting a drive by shooting in the 1000 block of 27th Avenue.

123movies

When authorities arrived on scene they found a deceased male juvenile in the back seat of a vehicle.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Family says Bessemer funeral home caused two month delay in laying loved one to rest
Sebastian Ross II (left) and Jaquies Hoffman (right) are being held in the Jefferson County...
Two arrested, charged in connection to murder of Vestavia man
Two people are dead and and another injured after an early morning shooting on 2nd Avenue North...
2 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Birmingham
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
Crash involving school bus in Calera injures students, driver of other vehicle killed.
1 killed in crash involving school bus driver and vehicle in Calera

Latest News

A man was hit and killed on Bessemer Super Highway Friday night.
Hit and run investigation underway after pedestrian killed on Bessemer Super Highway
Families displaced after two motels shut down in Jasper
Dozens of families displaced after two Jasper motels close
Why aren't prices coming down?
Inflation slowing, but prices still up: What’s going on?
Appalachian HS grieving loss of teacher and student
Friday night football game honors Appalachian student and teacher lost