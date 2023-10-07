Juvenile killed in drive-by shooting in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown Police say a juvenile was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call reporting a drive by shooting in the 1000 block of 27th Avenue.

When authorities arrived on scene they found a deceased male juvenile in the back seat of a vehicle.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

