Joy to Life set for annual Walk of Life for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Joy to Life
Joy to Life(Source: Gray Television)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Each year in the United States, about 240,000 women are diagnosed with the cancer and 42,000 die from the disease, according to the CDC.

The Montgomery-based Joy To Life Foundation is one group hoping to bring change, to help save lives.

“When people are more aware of a situation, they’re going to take action very quickly,” explains Joy Blondheim, a 27-year breast cancer survivor who has made awareness her mission, adding that it’s important for everyone.

“It’s always deeply appreciated during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, that people take the time to understand it, to participate, and to wear their pink,” Blondheim says. She and her husband are the founders of the Joy To Life Foundation, which seeks to save lives.

“We provide free breast screenings for women, and some men, throughout the state of Alabama, that don’t have insurance and can’t afford the screenings,” Blondheim explained, “and believe me, there are thousands of people that can’t afford it.”

The Joy To Life annual Walk of Life brings out hundreds and raises money for those breast cancer screenings, along with support for patients and caregivers and more.

“It costs a lot of money to do what we do. We average about $600 to $700 per woman,” Blondheim said, adding 2023′s walk is going to be a special celebration.

“This year is going to be different, very different from anything that we’ve ever had before. We are saying this year that we’re going to have some serious fun for a very serious cause. And this is going to be family oriented this year, because when there’s a breast cancer patient in the family, it affects everyone.”

The Walk of Life will take place in Montgomery on Oct. 21.

More details can be found at https://joytolife-walkoflife.funraise.org/.

Registration is open for the Walk of Life.

