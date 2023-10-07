Inflation slowing, but prices still up: What’s going on?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation is slowing down, but prices seem to be still up. What’s going on?

Some economists predict that inflation will cool off to the Fed’s 2% target by next year, but the price of goods, like food, is expected to continue to rise.

Why?

Because inflation is the rate at which prices are increasing. So, even if inflation is slowing down, it doesn’t mean that prices are going down. It just means that they’re not increasing as quickly as they were before.

Marshall Clay, a senior advisor at The Welch Group, explains:

“If something increases from 10%... $100 to $110, then the government is reporting that it’s only going up 4%, well it’s a 4% increase over the $110. It doesn’t mean that it’s actually going back down to the $100. We’re seeing that with a lot of different goods and services, these prices aren’t necessarily coming down, they’re just not increasing at the same rate that they were in 2022.”

Clay says that folks should be prepared for the long haul and plan ahead for tough times.

Here are some tips for coping with high prices:

Create a budget and track your spending so you can see where your money is going.

Cut back on unnecessary expenses.

Look for ways to save money on groceries and other essentials.

Consider getting a part-time job to supplement your income.

Talk to your creditors if you’re struggling to make payments.

It’s important to remember that you’re not alone. Many people are struggling to cope with high prices. But by being prepared and taking steps to manage your finances, you can weather the storm.

