Friday night football game honors Appalachian student and teacher lost

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Appalachian High School in Blount County is grieving after a 15-year-old was killed while waiting for the bus on Thursday. That news came just weeks after the school lost a teacher to leukemia.

At Friday night’s football game, students and faculty came together to honor and remember both of their lives.

Almost everybody wore orange to honor the late teacher Debra Noel, who was described as an example of love, humility, and faith in recordings played by students, faculty, and friends before the game.

She was a part of the school system for 35 years. Her family tells WBRC she would have felt so special with this event.

“We’re just getting a little better every day, getting stronger... just trying to adjust without mom here with us, but the way the community has done this and so many other things. You know praying for us and the way people have reached out and supported us you know that’s really helped us get through this and we’ve been looking forward to this event tonight because we know what this would have meant to my mom,” said Zach Nolen, her son.

Then on Friday, 15-year-old Carmen Lopez was hit and killed by a truck as she waited for the bus.

Students were feeling the loss of Carmen, telling WBRC they’re still reeling from the tragic news.

The school offered a prayer and moment of silence for Carmen. One of Lopez’s friends who was performing in color guard this evening said it’s been heartbreaking to go to school without her friend.

“Everywhere we look there is a memory with her... I just want them to know how much of a sweet person she was and how much she meant to us because we all loved her a lot and she brought so much joy to us all the time and she always made us laugh and we had very fun memories with her,” said Alisson Delacruz, Lopez’s friend.

The school says their student organizations are making every effort to remember and give back to the Lopez family in this time of grief.

Including student government which is doing the coin drive and a GoFundMe.

As for Nolan, donations were taken for Blount County Education Foundation in her memory.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.