First Alert Weather: Breezy beginning for the weekend with dry, cool conditions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Following a cold front winds have been increasing as much cooler, dry air overspreads the region. With the winds clouds have been diminishing overnight with the colder air continuing to spread across the area through the day with breezy, northwesterly wind conditions with sustained winds of 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20-mph. Considering the dry conditions a Red Flag Warning is in effect for counties to the south where burning is particularly discouraged. Afternoon highs will be in the 68-70° range area-wide.

Clear skies and diminishing winds will be idea for overnight cooling with lows Sunday morning ranging from 39-45°. A tranquil weather pattern will develop beginning tomorrow and continuing through Wednesday with possible rain returning late Wednesday night. Afternoon highs will again be near 80° Tuesday and Wednesday.

First Alert Weather: 5 am update: 10-7-23

The weather will become more active for the second half of next week with the potential for a few thunderstorms developing Thursday and Friday afternoon when an area of low pressure develops in the Northern Gulf increasing moisture across the region as another front moves toward The Southeast. Depending on moisture return rain chances may be limited, but it is still uncertain how much moisture is available ahead of the front. The rain is expected to end late Friday or early Saturday leading to more dry conditions going into next weekend.

As for this weekend the combination of a dry air mass, breezy winds, and drought will result in critical fire weather conditions across the southern portion of Central Alabama today and tomorrow, especially during the afternoon.

Meanwhile in The Atlantic Philippe has become extra-tropical and is moving north, but is expected to by-pass most of The Northeast although dangerous surf and heavy rain are expected this weekend. Also, The National Hurricane Center reports a tropical wave located near the west coast of Africa continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the early to middle part of next week while it moves west. There is a 70% chance for tropical development with this system over the next week.

Hurricane Season in The Atlantic Basin including The Gulf of Mexico ends November 30.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.