Dozens of families displaced after two Jasper motels close

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Budget Inn and Super 8 on Highway 78 were shut down after fire officials found too many safety hazards Thursday afternoon.

The Jasper Fire Department conducted fire inspections in response to complaints from the community. They discovered issues that included structural and electrical issues that posed serious threats to the occupants and workers in the facilities.

“During our inspection, my fire Marshall and I encountered major problems with major electrical problems. Major structural problems and egress problems,” says Jasper Fire Chief Dante Fields. “It was things that could not be fixed in a day. We’re looking at multiple weeks, possibly multiple month fixes.”

Officials announced all occupants would have to be out by Friday.

Fields says it’s tough seeing so many families leave these motels, but it was the best option to keep them safe until repairs are completed.

“Anytime you displace people or possibly take their means of living away. It is never pleasant. It is not a good thing at all,” says Fields.

He says he had no choice but to let the mayor know what he found, and the decision was made to evacuate both motels.

“Once I see it and it is a major violation of the code, then I’m liable for it if I let it go. Actually, the owners are both very thankful that it didn’t get to the point where something bad happened. Because, at that point, they are liable for it,” says Fields. “If anything were to happen and they come in to do an inspection and find out, they were at fault.”

Brittany Duke says she understands the safety concerns, but she would’ve liked to have more notice.

“They want to put 120 people out. Usually, when you get evicted somewhere, they give you a week or a month to get out,” says Duke. “At least when we paid, they should at least let us stay the two weeks that we paid and then let us leave not less than 24 hours. we wouldn’t have a place to go anyway. Literally, we’re on the street now. I don’t have a vehicle at all either. I think it’s really crappy.”

Some have lived here for more than a decade while others like Michael Dill say it was a stopping point to help him and his family get back on their feet, but things have only gotten worse.

”We got scammed out of $800. We were buying a camper trailer so we could at least get out of this neighborhood,” says Dill. “We got scammed. It looked so legitimate through EBAY. They took my whole disability check. I’m struggling here. I am struggling here so hard. and then to put me and my children out on the street. I don’t have nowhere to go.”

Dill says they found out they had to be out of his room in less than 24 hours, and he wouldn’t be getting a refund.

“Rent was from Friday to Friday. Well, we didn’t stay today. we didn’t stay today, and I paid on Saturday. they should’ve given me at least two days back. They came to the room and said they were going to have to lock the doors down and keep my stuff, and we would have to make arrangements to come back and get it.”

There is help available, local nonprofits like the Salvation Army and Walker County Community Action Agency are working together to open a shelter for those in need.

“Well, this is a disaster. this is their disaster. they lived here, so now they have no home, and everything they have has to go with them. we have found where we are going to do the shelter, but we must get them there safely,” says Director Cindy Smith.

To find out more, call 205-221-7737.

