Hit and run investigation underway after pedestrian killed on Bessemer Super Highway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly hit and run involving a pedestrian.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday night on Bessemer Super Highway near Sugar Ray Drive.

The victim has not yet been identified, but the sheriff’s office said he is a Black male.

Authorities said the vehicle that initially hit the man did not stay at the scene. He was then hit by several other vehicles and killed.

Any information regarding the circumstances, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, option 2.

