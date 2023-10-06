Wholesome Seafood Linguini

Ingredients:

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

3/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes + herbs & olive oil from the jar

11/2 tablespoons garlic, minced

1 pound mussels

garlic-butter marinated, if available 11/2 pounds shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 pound linguini

1/4 cup capers + brine

1/2 lemon, juiced

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

1/2 cup grated parmesan, more for topping ground black pepper, to taste

Directions:

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, sauté the onion with the sun-dried tomatoes, including the herbs and olive oil from the jar. Stirring occasionally, sauté until the onion softens, about 3-5 minutes. Use more oil if needed.

Add the minced garlic, mussels, and shrimp. Continue cooking for 5 minutes until the shrimp becomes pink/opaque and the mussels open. While the mussels and shrimp cook, boil a pot of water and prepare the pasta per package instructions.

Reduce heat to low and stir in the capers + brine, lemon juice, and parsley with the skillet contents. Cover and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Discard any mussels that do not open.