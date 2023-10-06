LawCall
Wholesome Seafood Linguini

Rachel Mitchell & Joey Longoria - Wholesome Seafood Linguine
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Ingredients:

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

3/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes + herbs & olive oil from the jar

11/2 tablespoons garlic, minced

1 pound mussels

garlic-butter marinated, if available 11/2 pounds shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 pound linguini

1/4 cup capers + brine

1/2 lemon, juiced

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

1/2 cup grated parmesan, more for topping ground black pepper, to taste

Directions:

  • In a large skillet over medium-high heat, sauté the onion with the sun-dried tomatoes, including the herbs and olive oil from the jar. Stirring occasionally, sauté until the onion softens, about 3-5 minutes. Use more oil if needed.
  • Add the minced garlic, mussels, and shrimp. Continue cooking for 5 minutes until the shrimp becomes pink/opaque and the mussels open. While the mussels and shrimp cook, boil a pot of water and prepare the pasta per package instructions.
  • Reduce heat to low and stir in the capers + brine, lemon juice, and parsley with the skillet contents. Cover and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Discard any mussels that do not open.
  • Combine the cooked linguini with the seafood skillet and toss with Parmesan cheese. Plate and top with more grated Parmesan, parsley, and ground black pepper to taste.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

