Wholesome Seafood Linguini
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Ingredients:
1 small yellow onion, finely chopped
3/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes + herbs & olive oil from the jar
11/2 tablespoons garlic, minced
1 pound mussels
garlic-butter marinated, if available 11/2 pounds shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 pound linguini
1/4 cup capers + brine
1/2 lemon, juiced
1/4 cup parsley, chopped
1/2 cup grated parmesan, more for topping ground black pepper, to taste
Directions:
- In a large skillet over medium-high heat, sauté the onion with the sun-dried tomatoes, including the herbs and olive oil from the jar. Stirring occasionally, sauté until the onion softens, about 3-5 minutes. Use more oil if needed.
- Add the minced garlic, mussels, and shrimp. Continue cooking for 5 minutes until the shrimp becomes pink/opaque and the mussels open. While the mussels and shrimp cook, boil a pot of water and prepare the pasta per package instructions.
- Reduce heat to low and stir in the capers + brine, lemon juice, and parsley with the skillet contents. Cover and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Discard any mussels that do not open.
- Combine the cooked linguini with the seafood skillet and toss with Parmesan cheese. Plate and top with more grated Parmesan, parsley, and ground black pepper to taste.
