Walker County set to open a second clinic to better student and faculty health and safety

OAKMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County School District is bridging the healthcare gap in your rural community.

The district is now set to open another clinic inside a Walker County School. The district partnered with Whatley Health Services to open their first clinic back in 2016 and inside Oakman Middle. However, the new clinic will be coming to the Carbon Hill community this spring.

“We look at our student demographics. We look at socioeconomic factors. We also look at proximity to health clinics and health care within our school communities and Carbon Hill checked the most boxes this time around,” said Walker County Superintendent Dennis Willingham.

Willingham says Capstone Rural Clinic will operate the Carbon Hill clinic, and while an official date has not been set, it will start at some point in the spring of 2024.

As for how these school based clinics operate, Oakman Middle School Principal Bart Lockhart brings us a behind the scenes look.

“Students in a situation would see our school nurse first and then the school nurse would get in touch with the parent and the parent can refer them to the clinic and they can be seen immediately by medical professionals and get taken care of whatever needs to be taken care of,” said Lockhart.

He says that both students and staff are able to get treatment on site. The clinic is not just for illnesses, but its also designed to help keep students and staff in the classroom.

“They also provide immunization shots and they also provide sports physicals. Which in turns keeps students here, and not at a doctors office. They’re in the classroom,” said Lockhart.

Superintendent Willingham stresses that often times the schools are 20+ minutes away from health care facilities, so implementing these clinics is vital to student safety.

