Two arrested, charged in connection to murder of Vestavia man

Sebastian Ross II (left) and Jaquies Hoffman (right) are being held in the Jefferson County Jail on charges of capital murder.(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men have been arrested and charged in the August murder of a Vestavia man.

Sebastian Ross II, 24, of Hoover, and Jaquies Hoffman, 20, of Tallassee, have both been charged with capital murder (robbery) in connection to the murder of Snir Lalum on August 24.

Detectives obtained warrants for their arrests on Friday August 25. Ross was taken into custody in Hoover by Birmingham Police on the same day.

Hoffman was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Service on Wednesday, October 4.

Both men are being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

