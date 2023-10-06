Tuscaloosa residents may soon see property tax increase

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those of you in Tuscaloosa may have a property tax vote in your future. That’s after a recent parent survey gave school leaders an updated list of priorities. School leaders in Tuscaloosa say they heard from around 2,000 community members from a recent survey.

Those who responded to the survey want to see three main things: The best teachers, better school security, and better opportunities for students.

City school district officials say in order to achieve what community members want, a property tax increase will likely be the way to go.

“We definitely support that because a lot of things we want to do and the things and the community has expressed what they like to see us do, it’s going to take additional funding,” said Tuscaloosa City Schools board member Marvin Lucas, who represents district one.

Additional funding to the tune of around $17 million more per year. Lucas says a property tax increase of $11.5 million would cover it. Lucas cautions though it is far by not a sure thing.

“We’re not there yet. We have to go through a couple of steps. First, we have to do a resolution to the city council and get everybody on board, all of those things we are working on,” said Lucas.

Plus, the Alabama legislature would have to sign off on it. The last time Tuscaloosa city residents voted on a school tax increase was back in 1986, a year when Tuscaloosa only had one high school, according to school district officials.

“We are making great progress and we want to continue to make progress for the future. The priorities identified by the community aligned perfectly with our strategic plan and we want to make sure we have a long term sustainability to continue this path of progress,” said Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria.

Dr. Daria and Marvin Lucas say right now the plan is to have the tax on the ballot for voters sometime in 2024. If it passes the additional millage would mean extra $9.58 per month on a $100,000 home.

