Sunset Sips coming to Gadsden

Sunset Sips
Sunset Sips(Kay Moore)
By Hannah Crowe
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Downtown Gadsden invites you to join Sunset Sips on October 17 to sip and celebrate.

Gather at the Memorial Bridge from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. for stunning views paired with hors d’ovres, wine, and beer. Limited tickets are available for $50 online or in person at The Stone Market, King’s Olive Company and Downtown Gadsden Inc.

Additional details can be read here.

