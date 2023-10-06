Sunset Sips coming to Gadsden

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Downtown Gadsden invites you to join Sunset Sips on October 17 to sip and celebrate.

Gather at the Memorial Bridge from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. for stunning views paired with hors d’ovres, wine, and beer. Limited tickets are available for $50 online or in person at The Stone Market, King’s Olive Company and Downtown Gadsden Inc.

Additional details can be read here.

