Spicy Stuffed Pepper Soup

Ingredients:

2 lbs ground Italian sausage

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cloves garlic minced

1 onion chopped

2 red bell peppers sliced

1 yellow bell pepper sliced

1 green bell pepper sliced

1 28oz can crushed tomatoes

1 cup diced tomatoes

3 cups low sodium

Beef broth

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon parsley

1 teaspoon Italian spice seasoning

Salt/pepper to taste

2 1/2 cups cooked rice

Instructions:

1. In a large pot on medium-high heat, add the oil, ground Italian sausage, garlic, and onions. Cook until the meat is just browned.

2. Next, add in the bell peppers, crushed and diced tomatoes, beef broth, and seasonings.

3. Cover and cook for about 15 minutes or until the peppers are soft.

4. Add in the cooked rice and season with salt/pepper to taste. Continue to cook for a couple more minutes. If you prefer a thinner soup, you can add more beef broth. The cooked rice tends to absorb a good amount of the broth.

5. Serve warm, and top with parmesan cheese if desired. Enjoy!

