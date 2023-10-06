Some city bingo halls remain open after county leaders stopped issuing licenses

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight says some cities like Bessemer and Fairfield may have their own rules when it comes to bingo halls, which is why they remain open. But he says, for the most part, many of them are in unincorporated parts of the county, and if they are operating, they’re breaking the law.

Last week, the commission’s office decided to no longer issue licenses to these halls. Many of them expired on the 1st and should’ve been closed by Monday.

To get a business license from the county, Knight says it must be a lawful and legal business, and bingo halls are not one.

He hopes law enforcement will implement these changes, but if you see one open in your area, you should check with your city about whether they can operate legally.

“They’ve written rules to where you can have a bingo hall in the city or wherever the municipality is,” says Knight. “A lot of them have been popping up in unincorporated Jefferson County, and that’s just kind of we’re just not going to let them come in and operate illegally. If you’re operating a bingo hall, you need to shut them down. and the sheriff said he’s going to close them down now that they don’t have a business license so that we will see.”

Knight says if they are still open in your area and you have questions and concerns, you should contact your commissioner or the sheriff’s office.

