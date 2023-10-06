LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police: Star of HBO docuseries ‘Telemarketer’ reported missing

The Easton Police Department said Patrick J. Pespas, the star of HBO's "Telemarketers," has...
The Easton Police Department said Patrick J. Pespas, the star of HBO's "Telemarketers," has been reported missing.(Easton Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTON, Penn. (Gray News) – A man who starred in the HBO original docuseries “Telemarketers” has been reported missing.

The Easton Police Department said Patrick J. Pespas was last seen in Easton, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

Pespas is the star, along with co-director Sam Lipman-Stern, of “Telemarketers.” The three-part true crime series explores the story of Pespas and Lipman-Stern, who discover the shady dealings behind the call center that employed them in New Jersey, according to the show’s description on the HBO website.

The docuseries was created by Lipman-Stern and Adam Bhala Lough and premiered on HBO in August.

Lough reached out via a Saturday post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and urged people to spread the awareness of Pespas’ disappearance.

“Pat is missing, and Sue, his family and friends are very worried about him,” the post reads. “Please put out the word that Pat is missing and help us find him. He was last seen in the Easton, PA area. Thank you.”

In a Sunday post, Lough said Pespas may last have been seen at a bar in Pittsburgh Friday night.

The Easton Police Department said Pespas may last have driven a white 2002 Ford Mustang with the New Jersey license plate N74KUB.

Officials said they are concerned for Pespas’ well-being. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was hit and killed while waiting for their school bus on Hwy 231.
‘Devasting’: 15-year-old Appalachian H.S. student killed while waiting for school bus in St. Clair County
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Investigation underway after one shot in Birmingham
One person shot in Birmingham, investigation underway
Sheriff: Alabama boy, 14, killed brother, had family ‘hit list’
Homicide on Vinesville Road
Man found shot to death in his car in west Birmingham

Latest News

Fire alert still in effect for Alabama
Fire alert still in effect for Alabama
Federal judges select new congressional map
Federal judges select new congressional map
Suspect in custody after standoff in Tuscaloosa
Suspect in custody after standoff in Tuscaloosa
15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
Another health clinic coming to Walker County School System
Another health clinic coming to Walker County School System