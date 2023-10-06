Parents in Walker County raising concerns about proposed changes to their city schools

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Board of Education has released several recent proposals that would impact the elementary, middle, and high school in Cordova, including one plan that would combine the elementary and middle schools into one building.

Parents in Walker County believe the new proposal will hurt economic growth and bring a negative impact to their children’s education. This is the third proposal by the board, who were notably not in attendance at Thursday night’s meeting.

Even with changes to allow the elementary school to stay a standalone building, parents WBRC spoke with say it’s not sufficient, especially after the city already had previous plans to improve the schools before the board stepped in with something else.

One mother, who will have a child in the elementary, middle, and high school next year, says this leaves the city behind, and it is not what they want.

“I think that they have a multitude of plans and some of them can be good on paper. I don’t think they’re good for Cordova. Transportation, you know getting in and out with traffic is awful as it is. If they expand Bankhead, it does nothing for traffic. If they build a new school on top of the hill for Cordova Elementary, it’s going to make traffic worse. Yeah, I see that they have a plan for growth within the school and within the classrooms. To a certain degree, I don’t think they’re thinking big enough,” said Cordova parent Tiffany Ingram.

The mayor says he is opposed to the new plan and encourages people across Walker County to contact the board of education before next week’s meeting.

