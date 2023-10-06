Officials say October is the state’s driest month as statewide drought continues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A fire alert remains in effect across the state for yet another week. With rainfall expected Thursday and Friday, it won’t improve drought levels across the state.

“A little rain today and tomorrow, but your Friday will still be fairly dry,” says WBRC First Alert Meteorologist, Tonia Michele. “It’s not enough. It’s going to take a lot of rain, and I wouldn’t say a day’s worth of rain will help us. We’re going to need several days of rain.”

The Alabama Forestry Commission says the risk of a wildfire is extremely high right now, which is why they’ve issued a fire alert.

“For it to be dangerous, it’s only dangerous in the aspect that if a fire does, it can help to spread it a lot faster,” says Michele. That could endanger people and property.

With more dry weather headed our way this weekend, Tonia is sharing this advice.

“We should water their grass. Bring out the water hoses, treat their yards in any way that they can,” says Michele. “Because you just want to keep your grass looking nice and alive right now and then. Also just make sure you’re following any rules the National Weather Service puts out. That fire alert is there for a reason

The AFC says that after tomorrow, they will no longer issue permits for outdoor burning until further notice. Anyone caught burning a field, grass, or wood without one could face misdemeanor charges.

