New report shows women pay more for healthcare than men

Many are wearing pink for breast cancer awareness this month, but the authors of a new report hope their work will draw attention to what’s been called a pink tax on healthcare for women.
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many are wearing pink for breast cancer awareness this month, but the authors of a new report hope their work will draw attention to what’s been called a pink tax.

According to a new study from Deloitte, a financial services firm, women could be paying a lot more when it comes to health care. In some cases it could be as much as 20% more.

Dr. Kulleni Gebreyes helped conduct that study, which looked at more than 16 million people with employer-sponsored health insurance.

According to their findings, women use their health benefits more than men, and that accounts for about a 10% increase in total health expenses.

When it comes to out-of-pocket expenses, the study found that women sometimes pay 20% more than their male co-workers.

Even when maternity related expenses were removed, the study found women still pay 18% more.

Researchers say the same premiums at the same price for both men and women may need to be reevaluated by employers

“My hope and my call to action is that every business leader take a look at their own data to better understand how is the benefit coverage that we have how is the cost sharing design that we have impacting our workforce, and you know my hypothesis is there’s probably opportunity for improvement across the board,” says Dr. Kulleni Gebreyes, a co-author of the study.

Dr. Gebreyes also encourages any women who have health care through their employer to take a closer look at their insurance premiums.

