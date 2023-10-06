Leaders looking to reshape parking and enforcement in Birmingham with “Right-Size Parking Initiative”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After we saw changes to Birmingham’s towing ordinance, city leaders are now trying to come up with a plan to change how they regulate parking. It’s been a hot topic for years and now leaders want to hear from you.

Leaders are looking into the “Right-Size Parking Initiative” which they say will do a few things including remove requirements that developers build a fixed amount of parking. We’re told when developers build a certain amount of parking spaces that cost is passed onto consumers which means their rent goes up among other things. The city says parking also takes up a lot of space impacting things like pedestrians, bicyclists and even the environment.

Leaders say this effort will reshape how parking and enforcement should work together and how they should appear in city code.

“This is a bit of deregulating parking and taking more of the approach of saying you don’t have to build parking or you can build parking up to a certain amount,” Darrell O’Quinn, Birmingham District 5 City Councilor and head of the transportation committee said.

It’s important to note, parking isn’t going away and will be included in nearly all future developments. There are two more public meetings for you to learn a lot more about this effort:

October 10, 2023, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Avondale Public Library, 509 40th St South

October 16, 2023, 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Online Webinar. Link will be available at birminghamal.gov/parking

