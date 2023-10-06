Late goal lifts No. 19 Alabama to Iron Bowl of soccer win against Auburn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In the Iron Bowl of soccer, Alabama and Auburn play for a cup and in-state bragging rights. No. 19 Alabama scored a late goal thanks to one of the best midfielders in the country, Felicia Knox, and found a way to keep the cup at home, winning 2-1 Thursday evening at the Alabama Soccer Stadium.

The Crimson Tide controlled much of the first half as Nadia Ramadan grabbed the first goal of the game within 10 minutes from the opening kick. Auburn caught Alabama on the break to end the first half as Dylan Driver scored the equalizer after the ball bounced around in the box. It was not until around five minutes to go in the second half where Alabama avoided another tie as Knox hit the corner pocket with a little friendly roll off the post to secure the late win for the Crimson Tide.

“When stuff like that happens, it’s kind of a defeating moment, but we jumped back pretty quickly,” Knox said in reference to Auburn’s goal and coming back to win.

Alabama has now won the past four games at Auburn and prepares for a road game Sunday against Texas A&M. Auburn returns home to host No. 6 Arkansas on Sunday.

