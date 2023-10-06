First Alert Weather: Cold front brings scattered light rain Friday, below average temps this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack shows drizzle to scattered light rain showers moving in from the west across central Alabama. Expect patchy drizzle going into the early afternoon hours today. Temperatures are expected to make their way into the upper 70s today, with winds eventually developing out of the northwest around 10 mph.

Next Big Thing: Our first real fall cold front is on the way for Friday, bringing a refreshing dose of cooler air for the weekend. Ahead of the front, scattered light rain will be possible tonight with some lingering showers throughout the day on Friday. So, not a bad idea to have the umbrella or rain jacket around. Don’t expect much rain though; most of us will struggle to get more than a tenth of an inch -- certainly not enough to bust any growing drought conditions. Highs Friday afternoon will still be on the seasonable side with temperatures near 80.

High school football games will likely end up dry Friday evening with temperatures cooling off into the 60s. Make sure to wear a jacket though! Winds will be picking up out of the north making for breezy post-game conditions.

Cool Fall Weekend: The upcoming weekend will finally feel like fall, y’all! Temperatures are actually forecast to drop below average for early October. Plan for plenty of sunshine over the weekend. You will need some sleeves on Saturday morning though with temperatures dropping into the low-to-mid 50s! Blustery conditions will stick around for much of Saturday with gusts up to 25 to 30 MPH out of the north-northwest. Afternoon highs will only top out in the low 70s. The weather will be great for UAB and for the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic in Birmingham on Saturday. Just make sure you have some sleeves on as it’ll get a little chilly Saturday evening. Sunday morning could end up being our coldest morning since early May with lows in the mid 40s. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Looking Ahead: Dry weather will likely continue into early next week with plenty of sunshine to start. You’ll need the jacket when you walk out the door on Monday with temperatures still widespread in the 40s; however, highs will rebound into the mid 70s by the afternoon. Cloud cover will gradually increase by mid-week and temperatures will return closer to seasonal averages; expect lows in the 50s and highs in the low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Looking ahead, models are hinting at a surge of moisture back into Alabama by Thursday or Friday of next week. Still plenty of time to fine-tune the details, but plan for the possibility of some showers in the forecast by late week.

Tropical Storm Philippe: Tropical Storm Phillipe is headed toward Bermuda this morning, bringing blustery winds and heavy rain across the island into Friday. The system will keep heading north-northwest and arrive in New England over the weekend as a post-tropical cyclone. Wind and rain will likely occur with high rip current threats for New England and parts of Atlantic Canada. The remainder of the tropics remain quiet for now, but we need to keep a close eye on the Gulf of Mexico and west coast of Africa for any potential developing disturbances next week. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

