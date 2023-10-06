LawCall
Family says Bessemer funeral home caused two month delay in laying loved one to rest

The family of a man say they waited almost two months to lay him to rest, claiming the holdup was with a Bessemer funeral home.
Family seeking answers after money dispute with funeral home
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a man say they’ve waited almost two months to lay him to rest, claiming the holdup was with a Bessemer funeral home.

The family of Koby Marshall say the hold up stemmed from money, but that between insurance and a burial fund through his employer, the money was there.

“His body is basically deteriorating, and it’s like we’d rather just like get something done and have him cremated,” says Shalisa McCarter, the mother of Koby Marshall’s child.

Koby Marshall passed away August 25, but it wasn’t until Wednesday that his family and friends were told his body had been sent to a crematory by the funeral home.

“We had the funeral September the 9th. They told us literally the day before that unless we gave them at least half of the funding which is $6,000 that they would not perform the service,” McCarter said.

McCarter says Koby had a burial fund through his employer, but that the funeral home said they had not received the proper information through the company.

“They have been in communication with us the entire time,” McCarter said of Koby’s employers. “They have even said that they don’t know what the funeral homes hold up is, we’ve sent them all the information that we can send, we don’t know why they’re holding up the death certificate or holding up the process.”

Even though his family members pulled through with the $6,000 the funeral home asked for the day before, when it came time to bury Koby, McCarter says the unthinkable happened.

“The funeral home stopped us, and the officiant, which is also my dad, because he had helped us with the $6,000 and said that we weren’t going to have a burial service because we didn’t have all the money,” McCarter said.

Koby’s body stayed at the home, and his family went to a church where his funeral turned into a celebration of life.

His wife says she chose the home because her family has used them multiple times in the past with no issues. She says the entire situation is inexcusable.

“I wouldn’t say I’m pleased because I’m not pleased,” says Jamya Conwell-Marshall. “It shouldn’t take that long to bury him at all like its been going on almost two months, it wasn’t, basically, a funeral, it wasn’t!”

FOX6 reached out to Faith Memorial Chapel Funeral Services for comment on this story. They did not respond to the request by the time of broadcast. If that changes, this story will be updated to reflect that.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

