Crash involving school bus in Calera injures students, driver

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple injuries have been reported after Calera Police say a school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle Friday afternoon.

The Calera Police Department says a few students have minor injuries and the driver of the vehicle has serious injuries.

The accident happened on Smokey Road near the Stone Creek Subdivision.

School officials are on the scene and parents are being notified.

Smokey Road will be closed while this accident is investigated.

This story will be updated as we learn new information.

