LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Car goes airborne, hits school gym

Scene video shows damage after a car went airborne and hit a school gym. (WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADEPHIA (WPVI) – A car crashed into a Philadelphia school Friday morning, damaging the school and sending the driver to the hospital.

The driver lost control and slammed into the Mariana Bracetti Academy charter school.

Emergency crews had to extricate the unresponsive driver from the wrecked car, and they were taken to an area hospital.

Luckily, students were not in the portion of the building where the accident happened. It houses the school’s gym and cafeteria.

A witness who was nearby witnessed the crash and said the car went airborne after it lost control, spinning sideways, striking a sign, tree, fence and the school building.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
‘Devastating’: 15-year-old Appalachian H.S. student killed while waiting for school bus in St. Clair County
The suspect barricaded inside the Ramada Inn in Tuscaloosa has been arrested.
Texas fugitive barricaded inside Tuscaloosa hotel in custody
Grandparents sue DHR after death of 3-year-old in Etowah County
East Alabama woman seeking justice for her granddaughter’s death
Source: WBRC video
Family says Bessemer funeral home caused two month delay in laying loved one to rest
Two people are dead and and another injured after an early morning shooting on 2nd Avenue North...
2 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Birmingham

Latest News

Update on Colorado funeral home.
WATCH: More than 100 bodies found inside a Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway
Sebastian Ross II (left) and Jaquies Hoffman (right) are being held in the Jefferson County...
Two arrested, charged in connection to murder of Vestavia man
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
$1.4 billion Powerball prize is a combination of interest rates, sales, math — and luck
15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
‘Devastating’: 15-year-old Appalachian H.S. student killed while waiting for school bus in St. Clair County
Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious in a running...
Kids found in car with passed-out women at Walmart were ‘filthy,’ police say