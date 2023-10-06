LawCall
Burn ban in effect this Saturday at select Alabama State Parks

Burn ban in effect at select Alabama State Parks
Burn ban in effect at select Alabama State Parks(Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A burn ban will be in effect Saturday for all Alabama State Parks in South Central Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR).

ADCNR says the burn ban starts Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Visitors and overnight guests will not be allowed to use open flame of any kind during the ban.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the area due to the increased chance of high winds, relatively low humidity and extended dry conditions.

The following Alabama State Parks will be under the burn ban:

  • Bladon Springs State Park
  • Blue Springs State Park
  • Cheaha State Park
  • Chewacla State Park
  • Chickasaw State Park
  • Frank Jackson State Park
  • Gulf State Park
  • Lakepoint State Park
  • Meaher State Park
  • Paul Grist State Park
  • Roland Cooper State Park
  • Wind Creek State Park

The burn ban will be lifted after 7 p.m. Saturday. Guests are asked to continue exercising caution after that time.

State parks will continue to monitor conditions.

If you have questions about the fire precautions, contact the main offices of the individual Alabama State Parks. Click here for contact information.

