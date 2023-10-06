Burn ban in effect this Saturday at select Alabama State Parks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A burn ban will be in effect Saturday for all Alabama State Parks in South Central Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR).

ADCNR says the burn ban starts Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Visitors and overnight guests will not be allowed to use open flame of any kind during the ban.

“We take the burn ban seriously and encourage our guests to do so as well,” said Greg Leins, Director of ADCNR’s State Parks Division. “We need everyone in the affected parks and surrounding areas to be aware of the ban and be cautious during this time.”

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the area due to the increased chance of high winds, relatively low humidity and extended dry conditions.

The following Alabama State Parks will be under the burn ban:

Bladon Springs State Park

Blue Springs State Park

Cheaha State Park

Chewacla State Park

Chickasaw State Park

Frank Jackson State Park

Gulf State Park

Lakepoint State Park

Meaher State Park

Paul Grist State Park

Roland Cooper State Park

Wind Creek State Park

The burn ban will be lifted after 7 p.m. Saturday. Guests are asked to continue exercising caution after that time.

State parks will continue to monitor conditions.

If you have questions about the fire precautions, contact the main offices of the individual Alabama State Parks. Click here for contact information.

