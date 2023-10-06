Boo! Trick or Treat events around Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Grab your little ghosts and goblins and make plans for these fun Halloween events!

We’ve compiled a list of some great Trick or Treats around Birmingham and its communities.

Begins: Oct 14:

Hoots and Howls at Birmingham Zoo

Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Rd

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

October 22:

Jemison First Baptist

24348 US-31 Jemison, AL 35085

5 p.m.

October 24:

Tech or Treat in Tuscaloosa

2614 University Blvd East. Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

October 26:

Calera Main Street Trunk or Treat

Calera Courtyard

1120 17th Avenue Calera, AL 35040

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

October 25:

Fultondale Trunk or Treat

Fultondale First Baptist Church

409 Main Street Fultondale, AL

6:00 p.m.-8 p.m.

October 26:

Alabaster YMCA

117 Plaza Circle Alabaster, AL

5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

October 26:

UAB’s School of Education and Engineering Trunk or Treat

1150 10th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233

5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

October 28

Jeepers Kreepers

Kind Kups Coffee

October 28:

Bluff Park UMC in Hoover

733 Valley Street Hoover, AL 35226

2-4 p.m.

October 29:

Hunter Street Trunk or Treat

4-6

Trunk or Treat will be on Sunday, October 29, from 4:00-6:00pm! This is the perfect event to invite your friends and neighbors to attend! Come out for some Fall-themed family fun dressed in your non-scary costumes! There will be more than 50 decorated trunks, a free hotdog dinner, photo opportunities, games, and lots and lots of candy! We are also excited to offer a new sensory friendly area for those with special needs. Get ready to enjoy all the treats without the tricks!

October 29:

Heritage Place Church of Christ

5252 Old Hwy 78, Irondale, AL

4 p.m.-6 p.m.

October 29:

The Church at Brook Hills

3145 Brook Highland Pkwy Birmingham, AL 35242

4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

October 31:

Raleigh Avenue Baptist Church

309 Raleigh Avenue Birmingham, AL 35209

6:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

October 31:

Homewood Public Library

1721 Oxmoor Road. Birmingham, AL 35209

9 a.m.-9 p.m.

October 31:

Hoover Public Library (Trick or Treating in library all day)

200 Municipal Drive Hoover, AL 35216

9 a.m-9 p.m.

October 31:

Hoover Met Spookfest at the RV Park

5508 Stadium Trace Parkway

5:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

October 31:

Montevallo Hometown Halloween

Main St. businesses

3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

October 31:

Montevallo First Baptist Church

660 Main St. Montevallo

5 p.m-7 p.m.

October 31:

Quik Pawn Shop

1649 Center Point Parkway Birmingham, AL 35215

9 p.m.

Odenville Oct 31

Odenville City Hall183 Alabama St, Odenville, AL

5-7

Oct 31

Historic Downtown LeedsParkway Dr, Leeds, AL

3-5

Oct 31

