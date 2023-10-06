Boo! Trick or Treat events around Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Grab your little ghosts and goblins and make plans for these fun Halloween events!
We’ve compiled a list of some great Trick or Treats around Birmingham and its communities.
Begins: Oct 14:
Hoots and Howls at Birmingham Zoo
Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Rd
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
October 22:
24348 US-31 Jemison, AL 35085
5 p.m.
October 24:
2614 University Blvd East. Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
October 26:
Calera Main Street Trunk or Treat
Calera Courtyard
1120 17th Avenue Calera, AL 35040
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
October 25:
Fultondale Trunk or Treat
Fultondale First Baptist Church
409 Main Street Fultondale, AL
6:00 p.m.-8 p.m.
October 26:
117 Plaza Circle Alabaster, AL
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
October 26:
UAB’s School of Education and Engineering Trunk or Treat
1150 10th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35233
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
October 28
Jeepers Kreepers
Kind Kups Coffee
October 28:
733 Valley Street Hoover, AL 35226
2-4 p.m.
October 29:
Hunter Street Trunk or Treat
4-6
Trunk or Treat will be on Sunday, October 29, from 4:00-6:00pm! This is the perfect event to invite your friends and neighbors to attend! Come out for some Fall-themed family fun dressed in your non-scary costumes! There will be more than 50 decorated trunks, a free hotdog dinner, photo opportunities, games, and lots and lots of candy! We are also excited to offer a new sensory friendly area for those with special needs. Get ready to enjoy all the treats without the tricks!
October 29:
Heritage Place Church of Christ
5252 Old Hwy 78, Irondale, AL
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
October 29:
3145 Brook Highland Pkwy Birmingham, AL 35242
4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
October 31:
309 Raleigh Avenue Birmingham, AL 35209
6:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
October 31:
1721 Oxmoor Road. Birmingham, AL 35209
9 a.m.-9 p.m.
October 31:
Hoover Public Library (Trick or Treating in library all day)
200 Municipal Drive Hoover, AL 35216
9 a.m-9 p.m.
October 31:
Hoover Met Spookfest at the RV Park
5508 Stadium Trace Parkway
5:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
October 31:
Montevallo Hometown Halloween
Main St. businesses
3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
October 31:
Montevallo First Baptist Church
660 Main St. Montevallo
5 p.m-7 p.m.
October 31:
1649 Center Point Parkway Birmingham, AL 35215
9 p.m.
Odenville Oct 31
Odenville City Hall183 Alabama St, Odenville, AL
5-7
Oct 31
Historic Downtown LeedsParkway Dr, Leeds, AL
3-5
Oct 31
