Birmingham Police searching for missing 42-year-old man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department are looking for a 42-year-old man who was reported missing.

BPD says Donald Cash, 42, was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 26 in the West Birmingham area.

Cash is described as 5′9 and 275 lbs.

Cash was wearing black pants, a black shirt, a black hat, and brown boots.

If you have any information, call BPD at 205-328-9311 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

