Birmingham Police ask for public’s help in Pratt City homicide investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a 2020 homicide investigation where a man was found shot to death in a car in Pratt City.

On September 30, 2020, police responded to the 700 block of Carline Avenue where they discovered 41-year-old Rodger Burr II inside his car. Burr was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation suggests Burr was at the intersection of Carline Avenue and Avenue T when another vehicle pulled up to the victim’s car. Police say that’s when someone in that vehicle fired multiple shots fatally wounding Burr.

In the three years since, no suspects are in custody and detectives have not established a motive.

Police are asking anyone who has information that could help detectives with this investigation to call investigators at 205-254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777. Tipsters could receive up to $5,000 if their information helps lead to an arrest in this case.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.