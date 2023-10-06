Birmingham looking at making changes to their waste and recycling programs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with the latest on the Magic city’s efforts to better recycling in your community.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is giving the city $752,000 to improve the city’s recycling efforts. Right now, the issue is a lack of participation. It is leading to missed picks-ups and hurting the city’s efforts to be more efficient when it comes to waste.

Councilman Hunter Williams says the council will explore the idea of creating an opt-in program where you will be able to sign up for routine recycling pick ups.

Recycling is not the only waste issue in the city though.

Bulk trash build up remains a popular complaint, and Councilman Williams hopes that the ADEM funding not only solves the recycling issue, but that an opt-in program works and the city creates another opt-in program for bulk trash pick up.

“It is a constant complaint that residents are always calling their council members saying ‘hey we had a missed bulk trash pick up, or it’s late or our neighbors are placing their bulk trash out after pick up’,” said Williams.

You may recall, but the city is in the last phase of their effort to distribute new trash bins to each of you. On Thursday, I was told they are about halfway through the last phase. The Department of Public Works Director tells us that once complete, more workers will be able to shift their efforts to bulk trash cleanup.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.