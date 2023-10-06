LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Bear spotted on boat in marina

The owner of a tow boat company in Florida shot video of a black bear walking around a docked boat. TOW BOAT US NAPLES AND MARCO ISLAND
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (CNN) - While bears in Alaska are busy fattening up for their winter hibernation, one in Florida is relaxing on a boat.

The owner of a tow boat company in Naples shot video Wednesday of a black bear walking around a docked boat at a marina.

Todd Dillman says he’s seen lots of animals there, alligators, pythons, but never a bear.

Experts say bears can smell food more than a mile away.

It’s usually the hunt for an easy meal that brings them into areas inhabited by humans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old girl Carmen Lopez
‘Devastating’: 15-year-old Appalachian H.S. student killed while waiting for school bus in St. Clair County
The suspect barricaded inside the Ramada Inn in Tuscaloosa has been arrested.
Texas fugitive barricaded inside Tuscaloosa hotel in custody
Source: WBRC video
Family says Bessemer funeral home caused two month delay in laying loved one to rest
Grandparents sue DHR after death of 3-year-old in Etowah County
East Alabama woman seeking justice for her granddaughter’s death
Two people are dead and and another injured after an early morning shooting on 2nd Avenue North...
2 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Birmingham

Latest News

Members of the neighborhood in Port Washington were surprised to see a herd of cows running...
Dozens of cows turn up in a quiet neighborhood
Members of a Wisconsin neighborhood were surprised to see a herd of cows running through their...
Dozens of cows turn up in a quiet neighborhood
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran was killed in January's deadly shooting at the proposed training site.
Fatal shooting of protester at site of planned Atlanta police training center justified, prosecutor says
Yogi the bear, a longtime resident of John Ball Zoo in Michigan, has died.
Yogi the bear, a longtime zoo resident, has died
We’ve compiled a list of some great Trunk or Treats around Birmingham and its communities.
Boo! Trick or Treat events around Birmingham