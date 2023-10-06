Baldwin County man charged with electronic solicitation of child

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - On Thursday the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Allen Arthur, 65, of Little River, on one count of electronic solicitation of a child.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began with a complaint taken by the Bay Minette Police Department regarding child pornography being disseminated by students at Bay Minette Elementary School.

Investigators said cellular devices were collected by the Bay Minette Police Department and provided to the Baldwin County Cyber Crimes Unit for processing and analysis. The digital forensic analysis uncovered illegal communications between Arthur and a 12-year-old juvenile female, authorities said.

They said Arthur was interviewed and admitted to illegal communications between himself and the juvenile.

A search warrant was served on his cellular device at the time of his arrest and is currently being processed. The BCSO said additional charges may be forthcoming at a later time.

