LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Annual Home Builders Blitz helps local families with affordable housing

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Greater Birmingham Habitat for Humanity has kicked off its annual Home Builders Blitz. In one week, five houses will be built for families in need of affordable housing.

The families were chosen by Habitat for Humanity. President and CEO of Greater Birmingham Habitat for Humanity, Charles Moore, said the families pay a small mortgage with 0 percent interest, keeping it affordable.

The homes are built by local home building companies and volunteers. Nick Miles with Harris Doyle Homes Inc. said it’s the least they can do to give back to their community.

“I think affordable houses is a crisis across the country. And I think this is one of the ways we can help as Harris Doyle, and personally for me to help provide families with that,” said Miles.

Before any contractors started working, Moore said they prepped the site to make the end goal possible.

“We have all the materials here ready for the builders to assemble their houses. They, of course, are very experienced. The real challenge is scheduling one subcontractor after the other because it is such a short period of time,” said Moore.

Over the next week, subcontractors will come in and help get the homes ready before the families receive the keys on Friday, Oct. 13.

This is the 15th year Habitat for Humanity has participated in Home Builders Blitz. After this week, they will have completed 148 homes during the annual initiative.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
‘Devastating’: 15-year-old Appalachian H.S. student killed while waiting for school bus in St. Clair County
The suspect barricaded inside the Ramada Inn in Tuscaloosa has been arrested.
Texas fugitive barricaded inside Tuscaloosa hotel in custody
Grandparents sue DHR after death of 3-year-old in Etowah County
East Alabama woman seeking justice for her granddaughter’s death
Source: WBRC video
Family says Bessemer funeral home caused two month delay in laying loved one to rest
Two people are dead and and another injured after an early morning shooting on 2nd Avenue North...
2 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Birmingham

Latest News

Donald Cash
Birmingham Police searching for missing 42-year-old man
Friday Five Oct 6th
Felicia Knox finds the back of the net in the closing minutes to keep the Iron Bowl trophy in...
Late goal lifts No. 19 Alabama to Iron Bowl of soccer win against Auburn
Sebastian Ross II (left) and Jaquies Hoffman (right) are being held in the Jefferson County...
Two arrested, charged in connection to murder of Vestavia man