Annual Home Builders Blitz helps local families with affordable housing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Greater Birmingham Habitat for Humanity has kicked off its annual Home Builders Blitz. In one week, five houses will be built for families in need of affordable housing.

The families were chosen by Habitat for Humanity. President and CEO of Greater Birmingham Habitat for Humanity, Charles Moore, said the families pay a small mortgage with 0 percent interest, keeping it affordable.

The homes are built by local home building companies and volunteers. Nick Miles with Harris Doyle Homes Inc. said it’s the least they can do to give back to their community.

“I think affordable houses is a crisis across the country. And I think this is one of the ways we can help as Harris Doyle, and personally for me to help provide families with that,” said Miles.

Before any contractors started working, Moore said they prepped the site to make the end goal possible.

“We have all the materials here ready for the builders to assemble their houses. They, of course, are very experienced. The real challenge is scheduling one subcontractor after the other because it is such a short period of time,” said Moore.

Over the next week, subcontractors will come in and help get the homes ready before the families receive the keys on Friday, Oct. 13.

This is the 15th year Habitat for Humanity has participated in Home Builders Blitz. After this week, they will have completed 148 homes during the annual initiative.

