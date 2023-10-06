LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Ancient footprints suggest humans discovered the Americas earlier than previously thought

Dozens of ancient footprints were discovered in New Mexico's White Sands National Park.
Dozens of ancient footprints were discovered in New Mexico's White Sands National Park.(National Park Service)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The discovery of the Americas may have happened earlier than previously thought.

Two years ago, dozens of ancient footprints were discovered in New Mexico’s White Sands National Park.

The team of scientists that studied the area determined those tracks were made more than 21,000...
The team of scientists that studied the area determined those tracks were made more than 21,000 years ago. However, researchers began to debate the method used to estimate the age of the footprints.(National Park Service)

The team of scientists that studied the area determined those tracks were made more than 21,000 years ago.

However, researchers began to debate the method used to estimate the age of the footprints.

New lines of evidence led researchers to believe the tracks were set by people crossing into...
New lines of evidence led researchers to believe the tracks were set by people crossing into North America 29,000 years ago.(National Park Service)

According to a study published Thursday in the journal “Science,” new lines of evidence – including the analysis of quartz crystals in the sediments – led researchers to believe the tracks were set by people crossing into North America 29,000 years ago.

Some critics of the first study say this updated data is encouraging, but they still have some doubts.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was hit and killed while waiting for their school bus on Hwy 231.
‘Devastating’: 15-year-old Appalachian H.S. student killed while waiting for school bus in St. Clair County
The suspect barricaded inside the Ramada Inn in Tuscaloosa has been arrested.
Texas fugitive barricaded inside Tuscaloosa hotel in custody
Grandparents sue DHR after death of 3-year-old in Etowah County
East Alabama woman seeking justice for her granddaughter’s death
Former Holmes and Alabama running Ray Hudson has passed away
Former Holmes and Tide football player has died in Bonifay at age 42
Police are investigating after a threat was made against Temple Emanu-El.
Birmingham Police find no threat on Temple Emanu-El property

Latest News

A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers added a surprisingly strong 336,000 jobs in September in a sign of economic resilience
Biden delivers remarks on the September jobs report and National Manufacturing Day. (CNN/POOL...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden remarks on jobs report
A Los Angeles Airbnb host claims a woman has been squatting for over a year.
Airbnb tenant has spent more than 2 years at home and refuses to leave, host says
Two people are dead and and another injured after an early morning shooting on 2nd Avenue North...
2 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Birmingham