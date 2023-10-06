LawCall
2 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Birmingham

Double Homicide at 700 block 2nd Ave. North
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are dead and another injured after a Friday morning shooting near a nightclub in Birmingham.

According to police, two men died and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue North near Platinum of Birmingham early Friday morning.

Birmingham Police said an officer was patrolling the area at around 1:12 a.m. when he heard shots fired. He then found all three victims in the parking lot of a local business where Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the two men dead on the scene.

The woman was transported to UAB Hospital for medical treatment.

Birmingham police on 2nd Avenue North shooting

Police said the investigation in ongoing and there’s no word if the victims were targeted. They are asking for anyone with any information regarding the shooting to contact detectives at the Birmingham Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

