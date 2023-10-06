LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

1 elk causes 3 separate crashes on interstate in Colorado

An elk was killed and its body hit two more times by vehicles on a Colorado interstate on Friday.
An elk was killed and its body hit two more times by vehicles on a Colorado interstate on Friday.(CDOT)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A series of crashes involving an elk closed southbound I-25 south of Colorado City on Friday.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the first crash was reported at 6:25 a.m. at mile marker 59 between Colorado City and Walsenburg when a vehicle hit an elk. The people involved in the first crash are expected to be OK.

The second crash happened at 6:30 a.m. when another vehicle hit the corpse of the elk. The second vehicle rolled, and one person had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter. The status of that person was not available.

The third crash, also involving the corpse of the elk, happened at about 6:45 a.m. The driver was able to leave the scene uninjured.

The highway was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
‘Devastating’: 15-year-old Appalachian H.S. student killed while waiting for school bus in St. Clair County
The suspect barricaded inside the Ramada Inn in Tuscaloosa has been arrested.
Texas fugitive barricaded inside Tuscaloosa hotel in custody
Grandparents sue DHR after death of 3-year-old in Etowah County
East Alabama woman seeking justice for her granddaughter’s death
Source: WBRC video
Family says Bessemer funeral home caused two month delay in laying loved one to rest
Two people are dead and and another injured after an early morning shooting on 2nd Avenue North...
2 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Birmingham

Latest News

A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks after US employers added a surprisingly strong 336,000 jobs in September
FILE - Prominent Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, center, sits next to Iranian...
Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
The crash happened on Interstate 65 near Alabama 157, approximately one mile south of Cullman...
18-year-old from Vinemont killed in motorcycle crash
FILE - Hopi children dance in front of City Hall on Indigenous Peoples Day, Oct. 10, 2022, in...
What is Indigenous Peoples Day? A day of celebration, protest and reclaiming history