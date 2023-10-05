West Alabama students to explore job opportunities to jumpstart their post-graduation career

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of west Alabama students will get a firsthand look Thursday of what could be their future career.

West Alabama Works is hosting the Worlds of Work event at Shelton State Community College. Employers from across west Alabama will show students what they do and how they could get on the fast track to get a job.

Organizers started setting up huge tents in Shelton’s parking lot last week. Now those tents are being filled with displays from companies participating in the event.

More than 4-thousand students from nearly a dozen West Alabama or Black Belt counties will learn more about job opportunities that are available to them in career tech related fields.

”We have had seven years of success in this. We’ve seen an increase every year in our career technical enrollment. Plus, students actually declaring pathways which has really happened before in the state of Alabama,” explained Donny Jones, CEO and President of West Alabama Works

