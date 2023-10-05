Vincent gets new fire truck to better serve community

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Vincent just got a new fire truck to help better serve its residents.

The fire chief calls it a pumper tanker and says this one truck replaced two others, a 1972 and a 1987 fire truck that the department ran for the duration of their lives.

Vincent Fire Chief Robert Green says they fight between 15 and 25 line fires a year which can be described as fires so bad they have to make full entry into the building.

Chief Green says Vincent has lower water pressure so bringing more water to the scene in the bigger truck can help extinguish fires quicker. In turn, this of course can help save more properties and people in the area.

“The more water we can put on scene, the easier it is for us,” said Chief Green. “So when we roll out on a residential structure fire in the city or in a neighboring city, just leaving from this station, I am carrying 3,100 gallons of water.”

The department will debut this brand new fire truck at the Vincent homecoming parade happening Friday afternoon.

