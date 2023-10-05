Suspect barricaded inside Tuscaloosa hotel in custody

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect that was barricaded inside the Ramada Inn on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa is in custody, according to Tuscaloosa Police.

Chief Brent Blankley said authorities received a call around 9:30 a.m. Thursday from U.S. Marshals about a high risk felony warrant suspect they needed help with.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Special Response Team was activated. Blankley said no shots were fired, but gas was deployed. The suspect was arrested inside the hotel room.

