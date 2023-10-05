LawCall
Suspect barricaded inside Tuscaloosa hotel in custody

A suspect was holed up at the Ramada Inn on Skyland Boulevard.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect that was barricaded inside the Ramada Inn on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa is in custody, according to Tuscaloosa Police.

Chief Brent Blankley said authorities received a call around 9:30 a.m. Thursday from U.S. Marshals about a high risk felony warrant suspect they needed help with.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Special Response Team was activated. Blankley said no shots were fired, but gas was deployed. The suspect was arrested inside the hotel room.

