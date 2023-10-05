LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue Expo coming up

By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Expo is coming up.

The fire department says its annual fire expo is set for next Tuesday, October 10. The starting time is 4 p.m. and will last until 7 p.m.. Department leaders say the expo will include fire truck rides, face paintings, and a live fire. Holly Whigham says the expo will be held in the parking lot near Veterans Park and University Mall in Tuscaloosa.

“The fire expo is a way for us to get the community together and show them what all Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue is about. It’s held every year during fire prevention week, and so there will be aspects of fire safety there. There will be activity for the kids, activities for the families, live burns, demonstrations,” said Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Holly Whigham.

Whigham says based on previous years, the attendance is typically around 300 and it’s free of charge.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Richard Bailey Granger
Former Helena Middle School teacher facing sodomy and sexual abuse charges, authorities say
At least two lanes are closed.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes reopened after crash involving several vehicles shuts down part of Hwy 31 SB
I-59 Southbound near the 118 mile marker in Jefferson County is shut down due to a crash.
First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down part of I-59 SB in Jefferson Co.
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham after body found in field
Human remains found in Birmingham field identified as missing man

Latest News

A laptop being used
Some local job seekers struggling to find customer service work
Vincent Fire Department
Vincent gets new fire truck to better serve community
Feeding costs up 50% at the Birmingham Zoo
Feeding costs up 50% at the Birmingham Zoo
U.S. facing truck driver shortage
U.S. facing truck driver shortage