Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue Expo coming up

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Expo is coming up.

The fire department says its annual fire expo is set for next Tuesday, October 10. The starting time is 4 p.m. and will last until 7 p.m.. Department leaders say the expo will include fire truck rides, face paintings, and a live fire. Holly Whigham says the expo will be held in the parking lot near Veterans Park and University Mall in Tuscaloosa.

“The fire expo is a way for us to get the community together and show them what all Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue is about. It’s held every year during fire prevention week, and so there will be aspects of fire safety there. There will be activity for the kids, activities for the families, live burns, demonstrations,” said Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Holly Whigham.

Whigham says based on previous years, the attendance is typically around 300 and it’s free of charge.

