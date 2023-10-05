LawCall
Threat made against Temple Emanu-El

Police are investigating after a threat was made against Temple Emanu-El.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police confirm a bomb threat was made against Temple Emanu-El in Birmingham Thursday.

There was a heavy police presence for much of the morning at the temple located off Highland Avenue.


We will update this story when more information becomes available.

