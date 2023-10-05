Some local job seekers struggling to find customer service work

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States’ unemployment rate is sitting at 3.8% while Alabama’s is just above 2%, according to the Department of Labor.

Still, some people are spending months struggling to find a job.

Sarah Barnett says she’s been searching for a new job since April, though she started getting serious about it in June. Four to six months later, 150 interviews completed and still nothing.

“I got on Zip Recruiter, got on Indeed, Career Builder, LinkedIn,” she explains. “Collectively between all four of those sites, I’m probably looking at about 1,500 resumes that I’ve sent in.”

She’s working part-time right now, but her search for full-time work has been difficult. She’s looking for either a customer service or entry-level accounts payable position.

“It’s kind of vicious out there,” said Barnett. “Everybody’s fighting, especially after the pandemic, everybody wants to stay home now so remote positions are a hot commodity and that’s where everybody wants to be.”

Barnett says though she would prefer an online position, only half of her applications are for remote jobs. She says it’s getting dire now and she’s just looking for anything she can get.

“The job market’s definitely gotten a bit softer in the last few months and by softer, what I mean is fewer employers are actually hiring,” said Andy Medici. “Job openings have gone down.”

Andy Medici is a senior reporter at The Playbook, which focuses on growing and protecting businesses. He says the number of job openings depends on the industry you’re searching in. While the healthcare field can’t hire fast enough, some tech companies are experiencing the opposite.

“A lot of these customer service roles now, a lot of companies are looking to cut back,” said Medici. “We’ve talked a lot about artificial intelligence, but one area where that’s really being deployed heavily are in things like customer service.”

WBRC FOX6 News asked what someone could do to help snag one of the few jobs available.

“It might be time to expand geographically,” he explained. “A lot of people are used to looking up jobs that are in their area, right, with a company that is nearby, but if you have certain skills that work for a company anywhere, it might be time to broaden your reach geographically. It might be time to relook at that resume and see if you’re focusing on things like what you actually brought to the company at those jobs.”

Medici says while adding keywords to your resume that are found in the job posting can help sometimes, his biggest tip is to reach out to friends and family and find a personal connection with a company. He says many times, it’s all about who you know.

