Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Jose Piceno!

Jose is a senior at Oneonta High School with a 3.45 GPA. He is President of FCCLA, Captain of the Cross Country Team, and plays soccer for OHS and Alabama’s Rush. Outside of school, he volunteers throughout his community by helping with youth rec league soccer teams. His willingness to help others is always present.

Jose, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by AmFirst, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.