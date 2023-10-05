LawCall
Rising Star: Jose Piceno
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Jose Piceno!

Jose is a senior at Oneonta High School with a 3.45 GPA. He is President of FCCLA, Captain of the Cross Country Team, and plays soccer for OHS and Alabama’s Rush. Outside of school, he volunteers throughout his community by helping with youth rec league soccer teams. His willingness to help others is always present.

Jose, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by AmFirst, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

