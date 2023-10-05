Redevelopments are popping up across West Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve driven through West Homewood recently, you’ve probably seen some changes, and more could be on the way.

As our Jonathan Hardison previously reported, a former bank training site has now been repurposed and now crews are working to clear the old EconoLodge. There is also a new community gathering in the works.

City leaders say this is a sign of Homewood’s growth and shows the city’s efforts to revitalize and beautify the area are paying off.

“Green Springs being the connector for both sides of our community. It is really important to have that alive and vibrant,” said Ward 2 Councilman Carlos Aleman.

The Edge development is turning heads and will soon offer mixed use space to retailers.

“If you think about the schools being our crown jewel right? But you still want to provide other things for our community to do. Exciting places where the family can come together and enjoy a quick bite to eat. Maybe have a green space where the kids can play. Have an arcade right? These are awesome things and opportunities,” said Aleman.

Some of these opportunities are still months of hard work away. However the old Econo Lodge site is also expected to bring both restaurants and housing opportunities to Homewood.

“Our understanding is that it will be townhomes that are made available and create opportunities for new residents to come into our community. Also excitedly, two restaurants, as far as we know right now, Paramount and El Barrio are scheduled to come into that area,” said Aleman.

Mayor Patrick McClusky says the city also intends to extend the sidewalks from Broadway to Lakeshore to allow more walking spaces in to the area.

