Pelham set to host 2024 National Indoor Soccer League playoffs in May

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Big sports news and a big economic boost for the city of Pelham.

Pelham was selected to host the National Indoor Soccer League playoffs in 2024.

This news comes just a few months after the city announced the civic complex and ice arena will be home to Magic City SC.

I spoke with officials from the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena who are excited to host all four games of the 2024 playoffs with indoor soccer teams from around the league. The top three men’s and women’s teams will advance to the playoffs the weekend of May 18.

Executive Director Seth Greenberg tells me that not only will the civic complex and ice arena will see a financial impact from this event, so will businesses. Greenberg said this is a great opportunity to showcase all Pelham has to offer with restaurants and entertainment.

“I just think it’s an exciting opportunity for the city of Pelham and Shelby County to be able to bring in people from the outside to take in all the amazing amenities and recreational opportunities we have in the area,” Greenberg said.

Fans of teams from around the southeast are expected to come to Pelham, bringing their spending money with them.

