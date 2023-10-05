LawCall
Nationwide truck driver shortage having big impact, CDL school offers solution

The president of one drivers school says unless changes are made to the industry, he and experts estimate massive shortages in the next decade.
U.S. facing truck driver shortage
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While many job search, a nationwide truck driver shortage has many encouraging those looking for work to consider getting a CDL.

The president of one drivers school say unless changes are made to the industry, he and experts estimate massive shortages in the next decade.

“Virtually everything moves by truck at some point or another, about 72% of the nations freight moves by truck,” says Brad Ball, president of Roadmaster Drivers School.

Whether it’s by ship, train, or plane, Ball says it will ultimately have to get on a truck to make it to your door. He and other CDL schools are seeing greater demands for licensed drivers each day.

“The American Trucking Association estimates that the shortage is expected to grow to over a million drivers short in the next ten years,” Ball says.

That shortage is already having an impact on supply chains, according to Ball.

“There’s delays in shipping, so when you order things there might not be a truck to carry it,” Ball says. “That’s important that we have enough drivers to fill those trucks.”

Ball says steps are being made in addressing the shortage.

“The industry alone has been making more strides to get people home more often, to improving routes, make the career more attractive to potential drivers,” he says.

Ball also says there is one change that he and others feel could make a huge impact.

“Probably the biggest opportunity to address the next ten years is to lower the age at which drivers can move across interstate, across state lines,” he says.

The industry does have a pilot program designed to train 18-20 year-olds, but drivers in that age range are only allowed to operate in parts of certain states under current law.

Ball says he’d like that program to be more comprehensive, and require companies to have additional safety standards on trucks that younger drivers operate.

