Jessica Ivey - Sheet Pan BBQ Mini Meatloaves with Fall Vegetables

Sheet Pan BBQ Mini Meatloaves with Fall Vegetables

Ingredients

For the vegetables

1 1/2 lb sweet potatoes, cut into ¾-inch pieces

1 lb Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

For the meatloaves

1 lb ground beef (93% lean)

¼ cup breadcrumbs

6 Tbsp barbecue sauce, divided

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1 large egg

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss together sweet potato, Brussels sprouts, olive oil, ¼ teaspoon garlic powder, ¼ teaspoon salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Spread into a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake 15 minutes. Meanwhile, combine ground beef, breadcrumbs, 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce, smoked paprika, ¼ teaspoon garlic powder, ¼ teaspoon salt, and egg in a large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape beef mixture into four ¾-inch-thick mini loaves, and brush remaining ¼ cup barbecue sauce over loaves. Remove pan from oven, and stir vegetables. Push vegetables to sides of pan, and place meatloaves on pan. Spread remaining ¼ cup barbecue sauce evenly over loaves. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into center of meatloaves registers 160°F. Let meatloaves stand 10 minutes before serving.

