Jessica Ivey - Sheet Pan BBQ Mini Meatloaves with Fall Vegetables

Sheet Pan BBQ Mini Meatloaves with Fall Vegetables

Good Day Cooking
Sheet Pan BBQ Mini Meatloaves with Fall Vegetables
By Jessica Ivey
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Sheet Pan BBQ Mini Meatloaves with Fall Vegetables

Ingredients

For the vegetables

  • 1 1/2 lb sweet potatoes, cut into ¾-inch pieces
  • 1 lb Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

For the meatloaves

  • 1 lb ground beef (93% lean)
  • ¼ cup breadcrumbs
  • 6 Tbsp barbecue sauce, divided
  • ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 large egg

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss together sweet potato, Brussels sprouts, olive oil, ¼ teaspoon garlic powder, ¼ teaspoon salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Spread into a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet.
  2. Bake 15 minutes. Meanwhile, combine ground beef, breadcrumbs, 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce, smoked paprika, ¼ teaspoon garlic powder, ¼ teaspoon salt, and egg in a large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape beef mixture into four ¾-inch-thick mini loaves, and brush remaining ¼ cup barbecue sauce over loaves.
  3. Remove pan from oven, and stir vegetables. Push vegetables to sides of pan, and place meatloaves on pan. Spread remaining ¼ cup barbecue sauce evenly over loaves.
  4. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into center of meatloaves registers 160°F. Let meatloaves stand 10 minutes before serving.

